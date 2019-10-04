Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply outpaced the industry year to date backed by a robust surprise trend and strong outlook. The company boasts a robust surprise history with fifth straight sales beat in second-quarter 2019. Despite earnings miss in the last reported quarter, it has delivered a positive bottom line surprise in six of the trailing eight quarters. Robust comps performance, and efforts to build customer loyalty and enhance digital capabilities are aiding results. Moreover, its focus on store-growth initiatives, ONETractor plan, loyalty program and rollout of Stockyard in-store kiosk initiative appear encouraging. However, the company is witnessing higher SG&A expenses, which are denting margins. Higher investments for infrastructure and technology, along with higher freight costs and adverse product mix also remain hindrance to margin expansion.”

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.68.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.85. 571,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,258. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after buying an additional 773,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 725,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,548,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,492,000 after purchasing an additional 520,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,607,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,992,000 after purchasing an additional 210,783 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

