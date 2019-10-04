Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Trailblazer Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.11. Trailblazer Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Trailblazer Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products.

