Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $48,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 11,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5,728.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.15. 169,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,919. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

