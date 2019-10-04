Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,429.78 ($18.68).

Shares of LON:TPK traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,248.50 ($16.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,278.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

In related news, insider John Rogers bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £575.96 ($752.59).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

