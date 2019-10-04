Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 79,360 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 26,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 612,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,238 shares of company stock valued at $19,167,164. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,599. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

