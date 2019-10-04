Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BB&T were worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BB&T by 16,903.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BB&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,867,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after buying an additional 1,121,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BB&T by 76.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 813,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 249,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.