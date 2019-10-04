Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,243,000 after buying an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in AutoZone by 157.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after buying an additional 396,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,668,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in AutoZone by 28.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,629,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,234.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,128.00.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,053.92. 8,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,889. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,079.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.23 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

