Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.36 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $37,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,996,632.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 373,588 shares in the company, valued at $21,361,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.41. 806,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,594. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

