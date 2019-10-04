Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $21.67 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Allstate by 100.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.47. 60,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,708. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

In other Allstate news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,738,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

