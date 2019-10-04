Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.01.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

