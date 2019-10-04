TRON Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Exrates, Indodax and LBank. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $986.37 million and approximately $605.38 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.01015339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022596 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kryptono, Liqui, IDAX, CoinEx, DigiFinex, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Neraex, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, RightBTC, Bitbns, YoBit, OKEx, Livecoin, Gate.io, Zebpay, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Mercatox, Coinrail, Indodax, LBank, Ovis, Cryptomate, BitForex, Huobi, Allcoin, Upbit, BitFlip, Binance, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, ChaoEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bitfinex, DDEX, WazirX, OEX, Braziliex, Liquid, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Exmo, Rfinex, Tidex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, DragonEX, HitBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

