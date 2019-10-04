Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $324,845.00 and approximately $35,425.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00190217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.01014631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

