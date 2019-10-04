Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRUP. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of TRUP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,460. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $846.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $130,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,377,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,900 shares of company stock worth $581,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Trupanion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

