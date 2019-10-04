U and I Group (LON:UAI) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get U and I Group alerts:

U and I Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 153 ($2.00). 11,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,009. U and I Group has a 52-week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.26). The company has a market capitalization of $191.91 million and a P/E ratio of 40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.02.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.