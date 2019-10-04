U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

LON:UAI traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152 ($1.99). The stock had a trading volume of 60,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.66 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. U and I Group has a one year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

