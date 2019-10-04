U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 235.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. 100,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,307. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.