U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLCA. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 1,947,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 125.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 21.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 795,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,707 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

