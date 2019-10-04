UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,172 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $150.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $168.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $694,162.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $821,501.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,790 shares of company stock worth $8,456,878. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

