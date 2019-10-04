UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 139,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 94.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $74,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,087.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.