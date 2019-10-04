UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 330,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 61,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 177,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 98,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,816,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,929,526. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

