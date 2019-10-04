UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $405,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $650,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,540. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.