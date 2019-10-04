UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 122.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 226.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. CL King downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

