UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,551,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after buying an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 394,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 184,126 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,604,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,298,000 after buying an additional 133,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.23 and a 52 week high of $136.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $913,796.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,982 shares of company stock worth $4,284,340. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

