UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,962,000 after purchasing an additional 282,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

