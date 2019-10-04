UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 53,833 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,833 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Cronos Group worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 56.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRON. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.99.

Shares of CRON opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Cronos Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.19 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.