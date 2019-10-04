UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,875 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 475,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 214,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

MDU stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Separately, Williams Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.