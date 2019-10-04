UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 241.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 44.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 52.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of SAP by 178.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

SAP traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,070. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.