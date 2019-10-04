UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $7.87 Million Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Grupo Financiero Galicia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2,688.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 581,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,541,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 437,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.81. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.07 million. Analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

