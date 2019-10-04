UBS Group AG Acquires 67,881 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of F5 Networks worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.24. 214,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,163. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $190.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day moving average is $144.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $224,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,787.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,412. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.99.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

