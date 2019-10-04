UBS Group AG Has $22.97 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 786,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Marvell Technology Group worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after buying an additional 55,005,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,346,000 after buying an additional 17,785,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,265,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,888,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,705,000 after buying an additional 5,700,711 shares during the period.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $27.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $514,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,274.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,933 shares of company stock worth $12,815,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.