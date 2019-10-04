UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $21,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAB. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 10,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

