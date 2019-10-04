UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 544,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680,939 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $23,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3,131,000.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 31,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,176. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.