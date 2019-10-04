UBS Group AG Purchases 12,321 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Zebra Technologies worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.12. 63,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,412. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

