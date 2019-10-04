UBS Group AG Purchases 97,356 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of Leggett & Platt worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 386.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 730,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,211. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.