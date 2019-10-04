UBS Group AG Sells 20,636 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 21,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

