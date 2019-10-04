UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.57. UGI has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in UGI by 98.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in UGI by 12.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in UGI by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

