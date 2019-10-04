UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.46

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $180.46 and traded as low as $259.90. UIL shares last traded at $259.90, with a volume of 3,145 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $228.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other UIL news, insider Peter Burrows purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £148,800 ($194,433.56). Also, insider David Shillson purchased 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £8,455.20 ($11,048.22). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 163,252 shares of company stock valued at $39,225,520.

About UIL (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

