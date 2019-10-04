Ulord Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ulord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Kucoin and LBank. During the last seven days, Ulord has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Ulord has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $28,815.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ulord alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00192312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.01019734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00091199 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ulord

Ulord’s total supply is 219,731,641 coins and its circulating supply is 122,233,996 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.