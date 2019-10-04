UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will announce sales of $477.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.77 million to $478.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $434.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UniFirst.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,829. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $44,385,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average of $175.46. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $205.22. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.73.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

