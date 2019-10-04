Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,030 ($65.73) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price objective (up previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,861.50 ($63.52).

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,801.50 ($62.74). 2,196,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,006 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,808.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

