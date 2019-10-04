United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 32,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 427,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.09. 1,416,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

