United Services Automobile Association Buys 132 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,944,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $1,583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after acquiring an additional 526,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $546.25.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $505.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,508. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.36 and a 52-week high of $555.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $526.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 151,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.78, for a total transaction of $80,996,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,933 shares of company stock valued at $154,862,065. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

