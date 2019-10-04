United Services Automobile Association Buys 163 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 231.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.85. 14,929,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,836,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.89. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

