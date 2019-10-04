United Services Automobile Association Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 71,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,938,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $82,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,117.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $85,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,500. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.94 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

