United Services Automobile Association Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 321.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 81.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the second quarter worth $223,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCI. Barrington Research cut shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Navigant Consulting stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.