United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CTS were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 90.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 4.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTS. ValuEngine upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

