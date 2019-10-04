United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Colfax were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colfax by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,952,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after purchasing an additional 679,665 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,619,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,142,000 after purchasing an additional 442,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,740,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,818,000 after purchasing an additional 704,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $529,972.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.93. 27,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on Colfax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

