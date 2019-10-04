United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Up 5.9%

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.37, 641,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 250,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USM. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $758,286.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $1,412,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,102.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,357 shares of company stock worth $3,377,164. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

