United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,968,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,339,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.77% of United States Steel worth $229,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United States Steel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United States Steel by 9.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,311,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,124,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.91.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

