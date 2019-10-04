Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of UVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,358. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,431,833 shares in the company, valued at $38,172,667.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $200,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,438,833 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,730.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock worth $496,186. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.